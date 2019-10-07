Mercyhurst University celebrates reopening of newly renovated library

Mercyhust University has announced a grand reopening of their newly renovated library today.

The Mercyhurst Library received $1.5 million for renovations, which were completed at the onset of the new school year. The project was funded solely through donations.

Mercyhurst will be celebrating the reopening of their Mercyhurst library today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours and a reception for invited guests.

Among those guests include Governor Tom Ridge, who will be at the event speaking about the archival display created regarding his years of public service.

The event starts at 2:30 p.m. There will also be a special viewing and reception for the college community that will commence at 4 p.m.

Part of the renovations include a collection of nine built-in glass display cases featuring historic documents, photographs, and realia from the Thomas J. and Michele Ridge Collection; special gifts from the Arnold D. Palmer 2003 Charitable Trust and the Henry L. Hillman Foundation of Pittsburgh made the display possible.

Due to the special relationship Gov. Ridge had with the late Arnold Palmer and the Hillman family, both foundations made their first-ever gifts in Erie County.

Meanwhile, faculty, staff, and students are already benefiting from the upgrades, many of which were included as a direct response to student requests, including more private study spaces along the periphery of the ground floor.

The information commons provides multiple spaces for collaborative research and study, including several conference-style study rooms for student use. The renovations, designed by the Erie firm of Weber Murphy Fox, also made way for modernized spaces for testing, tutoring, and IT Department technology support; as well as a new user services desk, and gathering spaces to read and socialize.

Library Director Darci Jones said the response from students has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

At the heart of the spacious entrance is a round, handcrafted carpet customized with the Mercyhurst insignia.