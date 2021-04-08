Mercyhurst University celebrates World Autism Awareness Day

One local university is celebrating World Autism Awareness Day with various activities and treats.

Autism Initiative at Mercyhurst University organized the day with events and helped serve up blue-colored cake and Rice Krispie treats.

AIM students also had a virtual visit from Dr. Temple Grandin, one of the most famous living persons with autism and has played a big role with the AIM students.

The director of the AIM program spoke on what this day means to the students in the program.

“We’re stepping away from awareness a little bit and focusing more on autism appreciation, so that we can celebrate the successes and contributions that our students are giving to this university and vocationally across the world.” said Brad McGarry.

For the next two weeks, the O’Neil Tower at Mercyhurst will be lit up in blue light in support of autism awareness.