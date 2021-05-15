Mercyhurst University class of 2020 returns to have their in-person commencement ceremony

Earlier today the class of 2020 from Mercyhurst University returned to have their in-person commencement ceremony.

500 students graduated one year ago and 255 of those students returned today to hear their name read in front of family members and classmates.

Facility members at Mercyhurst greeted the graduates with a congratulatory video displayed on the jumbotron.

One facility member said she was happy to see the graduates return for the ceremony.

“It’s so good to have the class of 2020 return. We have a saying that Hurst is home and we all believe we are a family together. So we are really happy to see as many students return that did,” said Michele Wheaton, Registar, Mercyhurst University.

110 students attended this event virtually to hear their name be announced.