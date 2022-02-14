Mercyhurst University creates plan to keep students safe when off campus

Mercyhurst University is taking steps to keep students safe.

They are working with the student government.

A big question at most American universities is how to keep students safe when off campus.

Members of student government at Mercyhurst University think they have an answer.

What you’re seeing is a light hearted look at a serious issue, students walking or driving after a night out.

The mascot led demonstration represents a solution developed by student government.

There are a lot of problems that could pop up for college students trying to get home after a night out. One answer here at Mercyhurst is an Uber rebate program.

“I think it’s a huge safety concern having students walking home. It’s not too far of a walk but it’s long enough especially in the winter now,” said Nick Brodfuehrer, Student Government President.

The program offers five dollar rebates once a day to let someone else drive protecting student’s life and freedoms.

“They want their individual ride when they want it and where they want it. Uber gives us that opportunity to engage with our students and allow them safe transportation and allow them to go where they need in the city,” said Sarah Allen, Vice President of Mercyhurst University.

This is something that even the mascot can support.

The students estimate a ride from downtown to the campus costs about $7 which would only be $2 with the rebate.