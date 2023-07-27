The Mercyhurst University Cyber team is getting credit for finding a missing person.

In their Center for Intelligence Research and Analysis Training (CIRAT), they work on real-world projects for real-world clients.

The students help through the Intelligence Studies program. Cyber Security senior Jay Dalmaso did an internship last year at the Erie County Office of Children & Youth.

This is where Dalmaso learned about a 10-year-old boy who had gone missing.

“He said, ‘Well if you can give me what information you have digitally, such as an IP address, I might be able to locate him.’ Actually, within 10 minutes, he located where the child was and the Office of Childs Youth and Services was able to safely recover the child,” said Brian Fuller of the Ridge College of Intelligence Studies and Applied Sciences.

From this, Mercyhurst and the Erie County Office of Children & Youth forged a memorandum of understanding to work together on such cases.