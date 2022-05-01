On Sunday afternoon Mercyhurst University seniors put on a performance with an exciting mix of music and dance styles that has taken all year to put together.

“Raw Edges” is a culminating project for seniors who are doing a thesis capstone project.

The performance is a showcase for emerging choreographers.

Every year there are new artists that present their dance work.

“But each choreographer is bringing a completely different vision and also a lot of themselves coming into the project as well. It’s a culminating experience for four years and we are really thrilled for them. So much variety,” said Solveig Santillano, Associate Professor of Dance at Mercyhurst.

Each of the 12 pieces are choreographed by a senior.