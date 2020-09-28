Mercyhurst University finds new ways to allow art students to pursue their craft

Mercyhurst University is finding new ways to allow art students to pursue their craft.

This weekend Mercyhurst University will premier a show through Zoom called the Canterville Ghost.

This is one of the many ways in which art students are conducting performances.

“Making sure that our students are able to get the hands on experiences that they need that are critical with uninterrupted instruction,” said Brett Johnson, Director of the Mercyhurst Theater Program.

