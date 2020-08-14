Mercyhurst University freshman move in day underway

Mercyhurst University freshman started moving in this morning.

To keep students safe and socially distanced, the school assigned different move in times for small groups. Before the students or their parents can go in the dorms, their temperature is being taken.

School officials say it’s taken months of careful planning. They have also asked families to self monitor for the past ten days.

“There are signs. There’s lots of mask reminders to our students on the back of every single door.

There is a sign that says mask up. There are the policies and procedures for Mercyhurst,” said Sarah Allen.

Classes begin Wednesday, August 19th. Another group of freshman will be moving in tomorrow and Sunday.