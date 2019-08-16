Mercyhurst University Freshman move-in day

It was a busy day on Mercyhurst University’s campus as Freshman students moved into their dorms.

The Assistant Director of Residence Life said there was a steady flow of students moving in all day.

Different student athletes, and ROTC students helped move the Freshman in. Mercyhurst University has 750 new students this year.

“I really like seeing the families. I like seeing all the different types of people that come into our buildings, kind of their backgrounds. I know last year we had people moving in all the way from Alabama,” said Chris Lewand, Assistant Director of Residential Life, Mercyhurst Universtiy.

The upper classmen at Mercyhurst will be moving in within the next couple of weeks.