Our nation’s veterans were honored with a special ceremony on a college campus on Veterans Day.

Mercyhurst University held its annual Celebration of Valor Friday, Nov. 11. The event included a Fallen Warriors Ceremony as well as music and words from Vietnam veteran James Hertner.

The school’s veterans service coordinator says it’s flattering to see so many people take the time to recognize those who served our country.

“Veterans, they weren’t always recognized the way we do now. In Vietnam, it was a very difficult time with veterans coming back. But now, I think we’ve definitely started recognizing our veterans a bit more, and they deserve it,” said Christian Constantine, veterans service coordinator, Mercyhurst University.