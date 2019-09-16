Mercyhurst University holds annual “Hurst Day” on campus

Mercyhurst University brought out the bagpipes and drums once again for the fifth annual “Hurst Day” event on its campus.

At 7:00am, Mercyhurst President Michael Victor, the school mascot and others kicked off the traditional day. One unique aspect of this day is that the students have no idea when it will take place.

Students get a free day from class as all of the classes on campus are cancelled. President Victor says it takes about three months to put it all together. JET 24 Action News was able to talk with some of the students after the early rise and shine, including sophomore Shannon Gotham.

“I’m really excited,” Gotham said. “I wasn’t sure when it was going to be. I’m super excited that it’s today.”

Gotham also told us that nobody was expecting it for Hurst Day to take place today.

“Everyone was predicting for next week, so it’s exciting to be today,” she said.

There is a jam packed day in store for the Mercyhurst students. Some of the events planned today includes a scavenger hunt, games around campus as well as 20 inflatables and, of course, food locations. It’s all based around a “board games” theme.