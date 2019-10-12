Mercyhurst University holds dedication ceremony for lobby of Ryan Hall

Mercyhurst University’s Board of Trustees and president Michael Victor gathered at Ryan Hall today for a special dedication.

Ryan Hall’s Lobby is being named after Richard Lanzillo in recognition to his dedication and service to the university. The building was built in 2018. Lanzillo was the former Chairman of the Board at the university and currently serves as a federal judge.

During his time at Mercyhurst University, Lanzillo was a two-time president of the Mercyhurst Student Government.

“It’s a recognition that’s richly deserved” Victor said. “His life, he bleeds green and blue he’s Mercyhurst through and through.”

The Guinness Room in the Irish pub was also dedicated in honor of alum and local restaurateur John Melody.