Mercyhurst University holds special ceremony to mark the anniversary of September 11th

A special ceremony was held at Mercyhurst University to mark the anniversary of September 11th.

The playing of taps was part of the memorial observance held at the flagpole in front of the Old Main building.

This event also included a color guard, the national anthem, recognition of groups affected by September 11th, and remarks by Mercyhurst University Chaplin Father Jim Piszker.

To prepare for today’s event, American flagpoles were put in place lining the boulevard entrance to the campus.

