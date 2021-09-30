Mercyhurst University holds “That Thing You Do” screening part of presidential inauguration weekend

The inaugural kickoff event for a university president gets some help from a popular movie.

Student Government at Mercyhurst University showed a screening of the 1996 movie “That Thing You Do”.

Mercyhurst is mentioned and featured several times throughout the film. Thursday night is the start of a weekend-long celebration to welcome Kathleen Getz, Mercyhurst’s new president.

“It’s unique. It’s a unique experience,” said Nicholas Brodfuehrer, Mercyhurst University. “I think not many students get to experience a presidential inauguration. So, I’m excited for it. I think it will be a fun weekend of different events.”

Thursday also marks the release date of the film, which premiered 25 years ago.

