The work of the Barber National Institute continued to be recognized 70 years after getting started.

Dr. Maureen Barber-Carey, Executive Vice President of the Barber National Institute, accepted the 2022 Archbishop Oscar Romero award on behalf of the center.

Each year, Mercyhurst University’s Department of Religious Studies honors a person or organization carrying out the call of faith and justice.

Barber-Carey said it was an honor to be given this award as she looked back on the history of the Barber Center.

“At that time there was nothing, nothing at all in the city of Erie for children with disabilities. Not only the city of Erie, the state of Pennsylvania, the entire United States. There were no special education programs and she started the program with a group of parents because they saw the need,” said Dr. Maureen Barber-Carey, Executive Vice President of the Barber National Institute.

The first class for children with disabilities started in 1952.