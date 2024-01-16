One local university is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. all week long.

Mercyhurst University honored the civil rights leader with events throughout the week.

Tuesday afternoon several students and faculty members were invited to a lunch and learn event.

There, a history professor led an open discussion about Dr. King’s teachings and legacy.

“I’m really happy with the folks that showed up today and continue to show up this week. That’s part of acting. just showing up and being there and your presence and learning. I think it’s kind of the first step,” said Jessica Hubert, multicultural and inclusion coordinator at Mercyhurst University.

Wednesday, Jan. 16, at noon, the public is invited to the Mercy Heritage Room for a performance called “Let Freedom Sing.” It’s a multimedia experience that celebrates the songs of the civil rights movement.