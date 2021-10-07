Mercyhurst University hosts Chicago-based group Bomba con Buya for Hispanic Heritage Month

Students and the community are treated to the sounds of Puerto Rico.

Bomba con Buya, a Chicago-based group, came to Mercyhurst University for Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Puerto Rican band played traditional songs while also teaching the crowd several dance steps. It’s all in an effort to promote culture and authenticity both on and off campus.

“We want our students to kind of understand that language and that culture doesn’t exist in the classroom,” said Sherez Mohamed, Mercyhurst University. “It exists, obviously, out in the world. They just need to get out there and experience it,”

Hispanic Heritage Month continues through October 15th.

