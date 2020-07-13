Mercyhurst University join block of schools in lawsuit

Should international students be forced to go home if their studies are now offered on computer?

Mercyhurst University has joined nearly 200 universities and colleges joining a lawsuit to block the directive.

The question of if the COVID-19 pandemic keeps students at home, should international students have to ‘go’ home too?

Universities and colleges across the nation are now in the cross-hairs when it comes to international students.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement says, “Students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States.”

The department will not issue visas to students enrolled in fully online programs for the fall semester.

On July 6, a temporary exemption allowed foreign students studying online to stay for the spring and summer semester. The policy does not extend to the fall semester.

“In our estimation places incredible undue hardship on those students and lots of ways. It’s a very difficult time to cross boarders to begin with. Some of these students can’t go home safely,” said Greg Baker, Vice President for Mission at Mercyhurst University.

For the 2019-2020 semester Mercyhurst University had 200 international students from over 50 different counties.

Baker saying with or without other universities coming together, this is something Mercyhurst plans on fighting. He says it goes against their policy of welcoming students from around the world.

“It’s been part of who we are all along. To imagine who we are without the international students, it just looks strange. It feels somewhat empty to us,” said Baker.

Penn State University also issuing a statement saying in part, “We will do all that we can to see that this extremely negative impact is not the case and that this unfortunate directive does not derail the educational ambitions of our international students.”

And like Mercyhurst University, extending words of support, “You are welcome here. Your presence enriches our University and the educational experience of all of our students.”

Gannon University also put out a statement of support, “Gannon completely supports the effort to fight the directive and support our international students. We are confident in the group making the case. For our part, we are focusing our time and resources on safely reopening Aug. 10 in Erie and Ruskin, Florida.”

If the policy is not changed in the courts, international online students may face deportation.