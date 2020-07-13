Mercyhurst University joins lawsuit opposing the international student ban

A local university has joined in solidarity with other universities around the nation opposing an international student ban.

Mercyhurst University announced that they have joined a lawsuit to block a directive that would take international college students visas away if their courses in the fall are entirely online.

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed the original lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security earlier this month.

The lawsuit is asking for an injunction against new guidance from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Mercyhurst joins nearly 178 colleges and universities in partnership with the president’s alliance on higher education and immigration.

Gannon, Penn State Behrend and Edinboro have not commented on the situation as of this time.