Mercyhurst University launches innovation lab benefiting local businesses

Area businesses are now able to benefit from college educated advisers through Mercyhurst University.

It’s actually an expansion of the Innovation Beehive Network, which makes the school’s business resources available to those looking to create new products.

The school recently opened a new innovation lab on campus, which allows business students to share ideas with area business owners.

“This definitely gives me some networking experience and professional experience being able to work with people in the community that are trying to build a new business or create a new product is giving me some real world experience.” said Adam Stormer, graduate student.

The program is also launching a mobile component where the students can meet with managers in person at a business site.