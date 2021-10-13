Mercyhurst University launches tower garden program

Officials from Mercyhurst University are taking steps to fight food disparities in the City of Erie by launching a tower garden program.

Shannon Meyers, Director of Health Futures, says the program has plant towers that grow fresh vegetables all year round.

Meyers says this program focuses on reaching out to the youth to get them started to consuming healthy foods. Meyers says the tower is available for all Erie School Districts and nonprofits with a small fee of $40 to rent the tower gardens for six months.

Meyers hopes many can see the importance of growing locally.

“There’s a lot of environmental problems with having, you know, food shipped from thousands of miles and keeping our food systems local helps environmentally, it helps the economy, it’s a way to teach young people on how important it is to eat food locally,” Meyers said.

You can click here for more information about the program.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists