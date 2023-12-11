(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – On Sunday, Dec. 10, Mercyhurst University lost one of its most beloved community members.

Brad McGarry, director of the Autism Initiative at Mercyhurst (AIM) for nearly a decade, died of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

McGarry began his Mercyhurst career in 2004 as an adjunct psychology professor at the university’s Corry campus. Later, he would move to Erie and, in 2014, assume leadership of AIM.

His unstinting dedication to individuals on the spectrum nurtured a program that began with four students. It has grown to over 60 today.

“In many ways, Brad was given a unique opportunity to affect people’s lives and he did it with an extraordinary generosity of spirit. He possessed a profound gift to make whoever was in his presence feel valued and dignified. He will be remembered as a pioneer, an inspiring mentor, a stalwart advocate, and a man who made space for everyone,” said Mercyhurst President Kathleen A. Getz, Ph.D.

McGarry is survived by his wife, Aimee, and five children, Connor, Brayden, Nico, Nate and Mason.