Mercyhurst University North East Campus could soon have new owner

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Mercyhurst University North East campus could soon have a new owner.

After the property was recently reassessed and valued at about $6 million, a Baltimore-based company is expressing interest in purchasing the campus.

Jonathan Ehrenfeld is the founder of Blue Ocean Real Estate and managing owner of Spire Institute and is interested in purchasing the property.

The sale of the North East property is anticipated to close in January of 2022.

Ehrenfeld’s company sees the campus as a tremendous opportunity to invest in the Erie community.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News