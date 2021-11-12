Mercyhurst University North East Campus could soon have new owner

The Mercyhurst University North East campus could soon have a new owner.

After the property was recently reassessed and valued at about $6 million, a Baltimore-based company is expressing interest in purchasing the campus.

Jonathan Ehrenfeld is the founder of Blue Ocean Real Estate and managing owner of Spire Institute and is interested in purchasing the property.

The sale of the North East property is anticipated to close in January of 2022.

Ehrenfeld’s company sees the campus as a tremendous opportunity to invest in the Erie community.

