Ready to protect and serve.

Fifteen cadets graduated from the Mercyhurst University Municipal Police Training Academy Wednesday afternoon.

Each cadet went through six months of basic police training that is required by the state before they can take a job. Four graduates will be sworn in as officers with the Erie Police Department next week.

Others have accepted jobs with the Erie School District, Warren Police Department and Titusville Police.

“Each group’s got its own personality. These guys, I think were a little bit older, little bit smarter and they knew they were on a shortlist for some jobs, so that incentive’s there for them to perform as best as they can,” said Bill Hale, director of Mercyhurst University Municipal Police Training Academy.

“I want to be able to help. Sometimes that sounds a little bit cliché, but I’ve had experiences with different demographics like with kids. I was a school resource officer, so now, I want to take all that knowledge all that information that I have built on it and be able to serve the community that we live in,” said Jose Montes, a cadet at Mercyhurst University Municipal Police Training Academy.

Twenty-one cadets are enrolled in the next training program that begins on July 5.