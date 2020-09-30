Mercyhurst University political science students react to Tuesday evening’s Presidential Debate

It was a heated Presidential debate, giving way to a main discussion with young voters at Mercyhurst University.

From the start, it was a contentious debate, filled with personal attacks and little discussion of policy.

“I think we saw probably one of the lowest, if not the lowest point in the history of presidential debates last night.” said Dr. Joe Morris.

If you didn’t catch the 90 minute debate, it’s something Dr. Morris calls worrying.

“I don’t know that anybody took anything away other than real concern for what’s coming down the road. It seems they’re encouraging an environment where people are going to communicate with each other in a way that is not conducive to a democracy.” Morris said.

From a viewer standpoint, Mercyhurst University student Leah Rogers described the debate as “awful.”

“My eyes were bleeding, my ears were bleeding. It was very clear it’s a disaster the two best candidates are Joe Biden and Donald Trump.” Rogers said.

One voter says her biggest issue with Tuesday night’s debate was when President Donald Trump attacked Joe Biden’s family.

“The fact that Donald Trump couldn’t find anything else to attack Joe Biden on, so he attacks his family. The other being that Donald Trump really didn’t decline the fact of white supremacy and the nerve he had to avoid the question.” said Isabella Morris.

Morris further explained that the debate was ineffective.

“The fact that they were just attacking each other and acting so childish and foolish. The fact that the true Americans that don’t know who they are going to vote for really didn’t get any answers.” Morris said.

As for how the candidates conducted themselves…

“It’s kind of terrifying that they are going to be leading our country, one or the other.” Rogers said.

The Commission for Presidential Debates, which supervises the debates, released a statement saying:

“Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues. The CPD will be carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

The next debate is the Vice Presidential Debate set to take place on October 7th.

Trump and Biden are scheduled to face off once again on October 15th in Miami.