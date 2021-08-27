Mercyhurst University, Prep dedicate new multipurpose field

Mercyhurst University and Mercyhurst Prep are celebrating the completion of an outdoor multipurpose field.

Dozens gathered Friday to dedicate the long-awaited outdoor field that both Mercyhurst Preparatory School and Mercyhurst University will share.

The project took over two years to complete.

The joint field will provide a first-ever home base for both schools’ softball programs. The field will also serve the Mercyhurst Prep boys and girls soccer team.

“I really do think that it’s a step in the right direction. Last year we made the playoffs for the first time in eight years, and I was happy to be apart of it. I think that having this is something to look forward too everyday,” said Cheyenne Hindman, senior.

“Just to bring our women’s softball team here when they haven’t been on campus before, it’s a game changer for them. So we can’t wait to use it, we can’t wait to have our students here, it’s going to be awesome,” said Brad Davis, Director of Athletics, Mercyhurst University.

The first home game will take place on September 12th against Slippery Rock.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists