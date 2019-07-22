Mercyhurst University prepares for big weekend with ‘The 501 Summer Soiree’

Mercyhurst University is preparing for a big weekend with ‘The 501 Summer Soiree.”

The annual event takes place this Saturday July 27, and the University has a big name illusionist coming to perform, Mike Super.

Mike Super is the only magician in history to win a live magic show competition on prime-time U.S. network television, and has been named entertainer of the year, and best performing artist of the year.

The soiree is for members only. Non-members can buy tickets to attend the 7 p.m. performance only. Tickets are $36 for adults, $31 for seniors, and $26 for students and youth.

The support of ‘The 501’ enables Mercyhurst to bring in top entertainers at affordable ticket prices, making performances more accessible to the Erie public. Among this years entertainers are Kristen Chenoweth, Rosann Cash, Rufus Wainwright, and Glenn Close.

For more information on the performance and upcoming performances you can visit www.miac.mercyhurst.edu.