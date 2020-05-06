Mercyhurst University preparing masks to distribute to community

Mercyhurst University opened one of their residence halls Wednesday afternoon in support of a good cause.

Erie County Health Department staff and volunteers gathered on campus at Baldwin Hall to prepare masks for distribution. Mercyhurst let staff and volunteers use the washers and dryers to launder masks before packaging them. The group received around 5,000 masks for people in need. Masks were ordered through the Health Department as well as donated through groups in the community, including ServErie, Grace Church and Mask Erie.

“It’s really good to be doing something positive with so many agencies, partnerships, volunteer groups in the community to be doing something good for the public.” said Chelsea Bates, Public Health Preparedness Coordinator at the Erie County Health Department.

The Erie County Department of Health plans to begin distributing these masks on Thursday.