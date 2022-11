Getting into the holiday spirit took on a swing vibe at Mercyhurst University.

The university presented the sounds of The Hot Sardines and their “Holiday Stomp” show.

Playing such holiday classics as “White Christmas”, as well as lesser-known standards with a taste of brassy horns and jivin’ pianos, the sound beckons a bygone era of torch-singing cool jazz.

The show was held at the Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center.