Mercyhurst University President announces retirement in 2021

President of Mercyhurst University Michael Victor has announced his retirement come June of 2021.

The letter was released on October 19th, 2020 and was addressed to the Mercyhurst University community.

“Our continuing success in making the right choices for this extraordinary institution, during this, the sixth year that I have served as Mercyhurst president, is a legacy that I hope will stand for years to come. And, so, it is with this in mind that I announce my plans for retirement as your president, effective June 1, 2021. This is a bittersweet moment for me as my heart definitely bleeds green and blue, but I believe the time is right for this transition.” stated Victor in the letter.

Victor was hired by Mercyhurst back in August of 2015 and served as the university’s 12th president.

“In retiring, I feel confident that we achieved all the goals we set for ourselves. I have faith that our university is well positioned for its next leader. Never would I consider retiring were that not the case.” Victor stated.