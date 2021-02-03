Mercyhurst University president Michael Victor steps down

Mercyhurst University president Michael T. Victor has stepped down from his position as university president.

Back in October 2020, Victor announced his upcoming retirement from Mercyhurst.

Because of the transition, the chair of the University Board of Trustees, Joseph NeCastro, has assumed day-to-day responsibilities until a new president has been named.

“We’re grateful for President Victor’s contributions to Mercyhurst throughout his tenure. I have great confidence in the exceptional cabinet he has assembled.” NeCastro said.

Victor was named president of Mercyhurst on Aug, 1, 2015.

R.H. Perry and Associates has been tasked with the search for Mercyhurst University’s 13th president.