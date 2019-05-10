Mercyhurst University receives a major endowment

An endowment at Mercyhurst University financially supports the Music Department and provides a scholarship for Voice Performance.

The “Mary Pellegrino Spadafor” scholarship will be funded by Erie native Christine Spadafor, the daughter of Mary Spadafor. She says the gift is a tribute to her mother’s lifelong love of music.The gift will support the salary, professional development and expenses of the Music Separtment, as the scholarship is merit-based.

“When we would go on our trips to New York City” said spadafor. “There was also a Broadway show or opera and at the end of the show she would says say, “I never wanted it to end.””

The inaugural scholarship was awarded to Mercyhurst junior Lydia Bolin.

