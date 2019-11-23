Mercyhurst University remembers victim of domestic violence

A Thanksgiving holiday full of family and friends ended in a tragedy and the loss of junior dance major, Jenni-Lyn Waston.

In 2010, Watson was murdered by her ex-boyfriend in her hometown of upstate New York.

Nine years later, Mercyhurst University dance majors continue her legacy.

Solveig Santillano, Associate Professor of Dance at Mercyhurst University says, “As you can see, it’s still very real and raw. She was a creative spirit, very curious in natures and she just could not stop moving, her dancing reflected the passion that she had.”

Mercyhurst University provides students opportunities through a scholarship in memory of Watson’s passion for dancing.

Tauna Hunter, scholarship committee member says, “That scholarship benefits senior dance majors, with covering their auditions expenses, as they go into the world.”

Since 2011, 34 scholarships have been awarded to students apart of the university’s renowned dance department.

A portion of the proceeds also goes to Safe Net, Erie’s domestic violence agency.

Students danced in memory of Watson through the ballet “Giselle”, that aligns with love and betrayal.

Jenna Swartz, a senior dance major at Mercyhurst University says, “We always kind of remember her story throughout everything that we do and the space we have. We have pictures and stuffed animals to remember her by.”

The scholarship currently stands at more than $34,000.