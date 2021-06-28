Mercyhurst University return to in person freshman orientation

A scene unimaginable just one year ago as incoming college freshmen and their families gather at Mercyhurst University.

The school calls it “Laker Launch.”

You may know it better as freshman orientation where students and their families can get a feel for campus life complete with tours, schedules and more.

Last year this event was by computer only, but being on campus in person made the event more exciting.

“Our gates are open. People back on campus are excited to be a part of such a wonderful experience and a great day,” said Sarah Allen from Mercyhurst University.

Families who could not make one of the in person events can still take the virtual tour.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list