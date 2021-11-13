Mercyhurst University sees largest open house attendance in school history

Mercyhurst University had one of its largest open houses in school history on November 13th.

The school welcomed almost 800 prospective incoming students.

The vice president of enrollment told us that this month’s attendance numbers for the school’s in-person fall open house are a clear indicator that college visits are making an enthusiastic return.

“Being able to have people on campus once again is really exciting for us because one of the core values of the Sisters of Mercy and something that we still stand by today is to be compassionately, compassionately hospitable and to welcome people into our campus,” said Dionne Veitch, Vice President of Enrollment at Mercyhurst University.

The vice president of enrollment said that besides a large number of potential students, recent daily campus visits are also up.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists