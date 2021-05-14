Mercyhurst University seniors class raises $18,000 for scholarship in classmate’s memory

The Mercyhurst Senior Class has responded to the untimely death of a classmate by raising the largest class gift in University’s history.

Kenny Robinson was a Mercyhurst baseball player who died in a drowning accident in Pittsburgh last May.

His friends and classmates were able to raise more than $18,000 for a scholarship in Kenny’s name, named after Kenny’s favorite saying to his teammates, “Beat the Odds.”

His twin brother, Keith, says Mercyhurst meant a lot to his brother.

“His friends became my friends, you know. Mercyhurst is my family too and everyone misses him dearly.” Robinson said.

The total “Beat the Odds” scholarship will top $28,000 with donations from alumni.