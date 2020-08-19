Mercyhurst University students head back to class for fall semester

Students are back in class and masked up. It’s just one of the adjustments college students are faced with while returning back to classes.

It’s a sense of relief to be back at Mercyhurst University for senior Sarah Klein.

“This year, we have gone through so much and its so nice to be back at my ‘home’ for the last three years coming back where I feel like I belong with my professors and classmates.” Klein said.

It’s a feeling shared by staff, including Dr. Leanne Roberts, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

“It’s been really a good feeling to see this place come back to life over the last few days. Most importantly, we keep the campus healthy and safe.” Dr. Roberts said.

With safety in mind, the university has added indicators to direct walking patterns, calculated seating capacity in classrooms. In addition, desks have been marked with signs and classes now have seating charts.

The students that we spoke with say that they are comfortable with in-person instruction say that there was not hesitation or worry about it.

“I feel very safe. A lot of people are wearing their masks if not everyone you see. They’re required in classes.” Klein said.

Sophomore Reed Bearden says the online options are great, but you are still missing out on the “Human Experience.”

“You don’t get that same face to face interaction you’d have in an in-person class. you don’t get the same environment, experience, collaboration with other students.” Bearden said.

Reed adds that like many students at Mercyhurst, it’s good to be back.

“I couldn’t wait to get back. It feels really nice to get back and be back with all my friends.” Bearden said.

This week, the university brought back more than 2,000 students. They are offering several options for learning, like remote learning, or “A” and “B” block schedules, meaning some students would attend in-person one day and remote the following.