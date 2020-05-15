Mercyhurst University students speak out following discussion to combine 2020 and 2021 graduation ceremonies

Students of Mercyhurst University’s Class of 2020 are petitioning for change following the university’s announcement that they are combining the class of 2020 and 2021’s graduation.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the university has moved the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 to the same date for the Class of 2021. Students feel the option takes away from both classes and the day that is supposed to be dedicated to them, saying they risk of hotels overbooking and a shortage to accommodate families.

“By combining them, Mercyhurst shows that they are banking on us not coming and they’re ultimately doing what is financially convenient for them instead of what is right for the class of 2020.” said Jeffery Sisk, a student in the class of 2020.

The petition is calling for a thousand signatures. So far, the petition has 667.