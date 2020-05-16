Mercyhurst University suspends OASIS program

One local university is suspending a program that helps students with disabilities succeed on their own.

Parents are not happy with this decision, especially with the way in which they found out about it.

Mercyhurst University is suspending their OASIS program. This means that fifteen students with disabilities will not be able to complete the two year program.

Students were informed through a brief email from the university’s provost.

The Oasis program at Mercyhurst University North East Campus previously offered academic support for students with disabilities. This program however has been suspended.

One parent is discouraged that his son will not be able to complete his second and final year of the program.

“They sent us out a rather short email saying that due to the COVID virus they decided to close it. Now with that being said, Shane lost not only a lot of his scholarship money, but he doesn’t get a certificate,” said Greg Hoban, Father of an OASIS Program Student.

Shane Hobin, the son of Greg Hoban, said that the program helped him tremendously and that he was sad to find out that it was discontinued.

“Just really upset, I’m just really disappointed too when I got both of the messages through email,” said Shane Hobin, OASIS Program Student.

The former director of the OASIS program explained why the program was so meaningful to students and parents. This program gave students the opportunity to receive an academic certificate.

“It gives students the ability to start learning how to do a variety of skills including self advocacy, communication professionally and this is the same opportunity for this population of students,” said Katie Huba, Former Director of the OASIS Program.

The former director of the program added that students are missing out on their second year of mastering skills and adjusting to independent living and employment readiness.

“It gives them a voice which is often ignored and I think that is what the parents are truly upset about. We gave them an opportunity and they just wanted the opportunity to finish that,” said Huba.

Students and parents have created a petition to save the OASIS program which you can find here.