Mercyhurst University takes on healthy approach for new school year with tower gardens

Mercyhurst University is taking on a healthy approach for this new school year with tower gardens.

This new tower garden will provide fresh vegetables indoors this winter.

A grant from Mercyhurst’s Sustainability Fund allowed for several tower gardens to be placed around campus.

The mission is to increase access to fresh vegetables and fruits to students.

The plants actually grow from water mist instead of your usual soil.

The two locations where these are located are at the Hirt Academic Center and at Zurn Hall.

This garden provides 150 different types of vegetables, fruits and herbs.

“They can grow 30% faster than traditional gardens and yeild three times as much. It’s not only more efficient, but more effective on what you are growing,” said Shannon Meyers, Americorps Vista.

Their hopes next year are to work with the Boys and Girls club and to continue teaching about nutrition.