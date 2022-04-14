State representatives and local officials gathered Thursday to learn more about a partnership between a cybersecurity corporation and one local university.

The Federal Resources Corporation teamed up with Mercyhurst University to create a federal resources network operation center on campus.

Officials gathered Thursday, April 14 to learn more about how this partnership provides students with a chance to work with real world clients.

Through this partnership, students conduct virtual forensics and threat analysis.

The CEO of the company said this meeting gave local officials a chance to take a tour of the network operations center and the chance to learn more about the corporation.

“Being a cyber security privacy company that’s headquartered right here in Erie, we’ve had such a phenomenal story that we want to make sure we’re taking the time to talk to our elected officials and representatives to further educate them on the direction that we’re going in and our success to date,” said Jeremy Young, CEO of Federal Resources Corporation.

Mercyhurst University officials say this partnership expands their existing cyber education opportunities.