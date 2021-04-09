Mercyhurst University to buy Sisters of Mercy Motherhouse

The Sisters of Mercy have announced the pending sale of the Motherhouse to Mercyhurst University.

The Motherhouse will be used for the university’s allied health and nursing programs.

Renovations will begin in the next few weeks, but students will have to wait until the spring semester of 2022 before classes will be held there.

“At this point, we have kind of an inverse. The Sisters of Mercy have seen the population of sisters and their facility decline and our need for space is rising. There has been a conversation going on for a number of years that when the time is appropriate. We would start to transition into some space that was becoming available in the Motherhouse.” said Dr. Leanne Roberts, Provost and VP of Academic Affairs at Mercyhurst University.

The Sisters will move to the east portion of the Motherhouse and will still have access to the facilities such as the chapel, grounds, and community center.