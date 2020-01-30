Mercyhurst University to celebrate girls and women in sports on Saturday

Mercyhurst University will hold its ninth annual girls and women in sports day.

The event is on Saturday, February 1st at 11 a.m. and all girls in kindergarten through eighth grade are welcome to attend the event. Members of various women’s sports teams at Mercyhurst will host different interactive sports-themed activities and stations. All participants will receive free admission to the women’s basketball game.

“It’s a celebration of women and their success in athletics as well as an opportunity for our student athletes to demonstrate to young girls what you can do.” said Bethany Woods, assistant director of community engagement at Mercyhurst University.

Tickets for the event are free for girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required