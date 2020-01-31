Mercyhurst University to hold 9th Annual Girls and Women in Sports Day

Mercyhurst University will hold its 9th Annual Girls and Women in Sports Day.

The event will take place on Saturday, February 1st at 11 a.m.

All girls from kindergarten through eighth grade are welcome to attend the event.

Members of various women’s sports teams at Mercyhurst will host many different interactive sports themed activities and stations.

All participants will receive free admission to the women’s basketball game.

“It is a celebration of women and their success in athletics, as well as, an opportunity for our student athletes to demonstrate to young girls what you can do,” said Bethany Woods, Assistant Director of Community Engagement.

Tickets for the event are free for girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. Pre-registration is encouraged, not required.