Mercyhurst University to host Homecoming Weekend for alumni

Mercyhurst University Alumni will return to campus for homecoming weekend.

Last year, the school’s homecoming was a virtual event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year, more than 1,000 Mercyhurst Alumni will be able to attend games. The football team is playing IUP at 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

One university representative says in addition to the games, students and alum will have opportunities to engage and learn from each other.

“Students get to interact with some local teachers and get their feedback and a lot of different majors do the same thing. They love to kind of see themselves and what they’ll be like in the future, so the alumni coming back can share their experiences and talk about career tips and all that kind of stuff.” said Lindsay Frank. Director of Alumni Engagement at Mercyhurst University.

Frank says that Mercyhurst University is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their rowing program and the 40th anniversary of their football program.

