Mercyhurst University received a $25,000 “Keystone Historic Preservation” grant Friday that they’ll use to further their efforts to join the National Register of Historic Places.

As Mercyhurst University approaches its centennial year in 2026, the school is taking steps to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The president of Mercyhurst University says that their national historic district would be anchored by institutional cornerstones ‘Old Main’ and ‘Christ the King Chapel.’

She said many of these buildings were established in the late 1960s.

“Obviously, there’s a status. We like to be known for our architecture and people always say what a beautiful campus we have, but in addition to that there are benefits in terms of once one is registered and designated this way, we can apply for funds to help maintain the buildings and that’s critically important,” said Kathleen Getz, Mercyhurst University President.

The grant is being matched by the university so that they can hire a preservation consultant to prepare the research and documentation that is necessary to make the list.