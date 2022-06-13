Mercyhurst University honored one of their own on Monday night.

Since 2014, Brad McGarry has made a profound impact on the university and the autism community.

On June 13, Mercyhurst University unveiled the Brad McGarry Neurodiversity Center.

The dedication was a way to continue McGarry’s legacy on campus. It also served as a reminder of the countless lives he has touched.

For families with college kids on the autism spectrum, the autism initiative at Mercyhurst University has been life changing.

“I don’t know where he would be if Mercyhurst did not have this program,” said Patrick Rooney Jr., Former Member of House of Representatives.

Former Florida State Representative Patrick Rooney Jr, who’s family owns the Pittsburgh Steelers, has a son who attends Mercyhurst University.

“He got into the AIM program. He’s just been thriving here. He loves it,” said Rooney.

Rooney and countless other families credit the success of their children to the AIM program Director Brad McGarry. McGarry is battling Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“There are other colleges that are starting to do this, but not the way Brad operates. There’s so much further ahead than jumps in any other place that I’ve been able to research,” said Rooney.

Mercyhurst University wanted to ensure that McGarry’s legacy and dedication to the students was never forgotten.

The university did so by unveiling the Brad McGarry Neurodiversity Center on Monday.

Former Pennsylvania Governor and leading advocate for people with disabilities, Tom Ridge, said that naming the center after McGarry is a fitting tribute.

“To celebrate his service to his community and to families who have had some unique challenges with this autism initiative and building up the program to be one of the most widely recognized in the country,” said Tom Ridge, Former Pennsylvania Governor.

Rooney Jr. also contributed by making a donation of $250,000 towards the goal of one million dollars for the center.