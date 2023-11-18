A local university is welcoming future students to their campus.

Mercyhurst University held their second fall open house of the year Saturday morning. About 180 prospective students and families toured and visited the campus.

The executive director of admissions said its important to engage with faculty from all academic programs.

“We feel that anybody that’s making a college choice should step foot on that college campus first. They should see and get a vibe for what it means to live here, what it means to study here and what it means to learn here. So that’s kind of what the goal is here today to allow students to have that experience,” said Steve Gregg, executive director of admissions, Mercyhurst University.

Mercyhurst is still accepting applications for the fall of 2024 and are available for tours during the week.