It was a busy weekend at several local universities. Families moved students on campus at Mercyhurst Saturday.

One student life representative said while the pandemic posed many challenges, they have developed a more streamlined move-in process.

She said it makes it easier for families to get their students settled.

The student government president said it’s great to meet and help new students during their first days on campus.

“We can actually see people’s smiling faces. They are excited to be here just as excited as we are to welcome them all here,” said Sarah Allen, assistant vice president of student life at Mercyhurst University.

“It’s super exciting. It’s really nice for me to be a senior because I get to come full circle and help these students transition,” said Lily Smith, student government president at Mercyhurst University.

Classes begin next week starting Aug. 27 at Mercyhurst University.