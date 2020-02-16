Mercyhurst Wind Ensemble performs under Dr. Scott Meier

A Sunday evening serenade over at Mercyhurst University.

The Mercyhurst wind ensemble performed music directed by Dr. Scott Meier.

Dr. Meier is currently an associate professor of Music Education in the D’Angelo Department of Music.

Dr. Meier also plays professionally with several local ensembles and is the founding member of the Presque Isle Saxophone Quartet.

The next performance at the Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center will be Saturday the 22nd featuring the Mercyhurst University Jazz Ensemble.